Dem Rep Gallego: Trump’s Tariffs Done in a Manner That Is ‘Lashing Out Like an Adolescent’ – ‘Acting Like a Teenager’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) reacted to President Trump’s tariff announcement by stating, “There are a lot of people that are going to lose their jobs because of the president’s essential, you know, acting like a teenager because he wanted to just act out because he was having a bad day.”

Gallego said, “[W]e all know that the president is not ready for primetime. He claims that the reason that we are issuing our new policies on tariffs is because of national security. If this a true national security issue, why are you doing it in a manner that is so temperamental and basically just lashing out like an adolescent? True national security issues should be — should go through a process. You should talk to your allies. You should actually know and weigh the consequences. You’re going to affect people’s lives. There are a lot of people that are going to lose their jobs because of the president’s essential, you know, acting like a teenager because he wanted to just act out because he was having a bad day. And that’s not how you govern.”

He added that the tariffs will cause an increase in prices and cost jobs and raised concerns about retaliatory tariffs by other countries. Gallego further stated that the tariffs could have been done in a “more responsible” way if Trump had talked to his economic and national security advisers.

(h/t Grabien)

