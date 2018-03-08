GOP Sen Johnson: General Tariffs Will Harm Consumers and Workers – Nobody Wins a Trade War

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) stated that he opposes a general tariff, which “would actually harm allies, harm American consumers, by the way, harm American workers that use steel in production,” and that no one wins trade wars.

Johnson said, “[A] generalized tariff that would actually harm allies, harm American consumers, by the way, harm American workers that use steel in production, hurting their competitive nature in global markets as well, I’m opposed to that.”

He later added, “I just don’t believe anybody wins a trade war, quite honestly. There may be people that are harmed less, maybe America is in a better position, but I just think there’s so much collateral damage, I think it’s a very risky and dangerous strategy.”

(h/t Grabien)

