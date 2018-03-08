Joy Behar Calls Sarah Huckabee Sanders an ‘Amateur Liar’ — Says Trump Is a ‘Professional’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is an “amateur liar,” while President Donald Trump is a “professional” liar.

During the discussion of Huckabee Sanders’ comments on the Stormy Daniels story, Whoopi Goldberg said, “Arbitration? So she’s kind of just confirmed that there was an arbitration over the nondisclosure agreement, which would mean this is the first time that the White House is admitting that an NDA even exists and it directly involves Stormy Daniels and you-know-who.”

Behar said, “You know I feel sorry for Sarah, Can I just say one thing about her? That girl is an amateur liar. Her boss is a professional.”

Goldberg interjected, “She’s not a good liar is what you’re saying.”

Behar added, “She’s not good enough of a liar. Like here, out of the mouths of babes comes the truth, you know? It was almost like, painful to watch that.”

