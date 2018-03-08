NBC’s Chuck Todd: Trump’s Word Is ‘Increasingly Meaningless’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” host Chuck Todd said President Donald Trump’s word was “increasingly meaningless.”

Todd said, “One thing we can say for certain about this White House, everything is uncertain. And we mean everything. President Trump just wrapped up a signing ceremony imposing 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent tariffs on aluminum. The build-up toward today’s event began last week after an off-the-cuff announcement from the president that surprised pretty much everyone—Republicans and U.S. allies and even many in the West Wing staff.”

He added, “Folks, we said it before, and we’ll say it again sometime soon, do you take this president seriously, literally, neither? One thing is for sure his word is increasingly meaningless. Todays back and forth, will he or wouldn’t he announcement on tariffs is the Trump White House in a nutshell, it’s a near constant state of chaos and confusion.”

