Scarborough: ‘Reports About a Big Blue Wave Coming in Texas — Once Again, Overhyped’

Wednesday on his MSNBC program, “Morning Joe’ host Joe Scarborough downplayed the pending “blue wave” purported to be coming in the state of Texas in future elections.

Scarborough made comments while reacting to a report from MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki, who showed an unopposed incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) received more votes than all of the Democratic U.S. Senate hopefuls combined in their primary contest.

“It looks like reports that we’ve been hearing leading in talking about registration and early voting Democrats up 105 percent, Republicans up 10 percent — looks like a lot of those reports about a big blue wave coming in Texas once again overhyped and I say once again because we’ve been hearing about of the coming blue wave in Texas now for about as long as we heard about the coming red wave in Pennsylvania up until Donald Trump’s win,” he said.

