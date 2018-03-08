South Korean National Security Adviser: Trump Will Meet with Kim Jong-Un by May – NK Pledged to Stop Nuclear or Missile Tests

BREAKING: President Trump has agreed to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un by May, South Korean national security advisor says. pic.twitter.com/6K5ZH8ah1d

During a statement at the White House on Thursday, South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong stated that Kim Jong-un “expressed his eagerness” to meet with President Trump and Trump stated he would meet with North Korea’s leader by May.

Chung said, “Kim pledged that North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests. He understands that the routine joint military exercises between the Republic of Korea and the United States must continue. And he expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible. President Trump appreciated the briefing, and said he would meet Kim Jong-un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization.”

He added that South Korea, the US, and their partners will keep pressure on North Korea until it matches its words with actions.

