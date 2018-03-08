Trump: Oakland Mayor Warning to Illegals of Pending Immigration Raid a ‘Disgrace’

On Thursday, President Donald Trump ripped Oakland, CA Mayor Libby Schaaf for publicizing pending immigration action by the federal government.

Trump called it a “disgrace” and said his administration was looking at Schaaf’s actions “very carefully.”

“What the mayor of Oakland did the other day was a disgrace,” Trump said to reporters before convening a Cabinet meeting at the White House. “Where they had close to 1,000 people ready to be gotten, ready to be taken off the streets. And the mayor of Oakland went out, and she warned them all: ‘Scatter.'”

“We’re looking at that situation very carefully,” he added.

