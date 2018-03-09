Maher: Stormy Daniels Could Be What Brings Trump Down

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that President Trump’s dealings with Stormy Daniels “could, in a weird way, be the thing that brings him down.”

Maher said, “Stormy Daniels, how about that? No, I mean, it sounds facetious, but honestly, I think this could — in a weird way — be the thing that brings him down.”

Although Maher agreed with New York Times Opinion Staff Editor and Writer Bari Weiss’ point that the Lewinsky scandal pushed President Clinton to impeachment, he later agreed with CNN Political Commentator Ana Navarro that Republicans won’t impeach Trump over Daniels.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett