Megyn Kelly: ‘I Think There’s a Very Good Chance’ Putin Knows Things Trump Doesn’t ‘Want Repeated Publicly’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” NBC anchor Megyn Kelly previewed her forthcoming NBC special “Confronting Putin” and stated that she thinks “there’s a very good chance Putin knows some things about Donald Trump that Mr. Trump does not want repeated publicly.”

Kelly said, “I would not say that Putin likes Trump. I did not glean that at all from him. I do think — I did glean that perhaps he has something on Donald Trump. And if you watch the special tonight, you’ll see perhaps what that might be. Because we’ve done a lot of research. It’s not just Vladimir Putin tonight. It’s a lot of experts who understand Putin and Trump and the relationship between the two. And so, when I was asking him, why do you think Donald Trump never says anything unkind about you ever? I think it’s more than just he admires this Russian strongman, Chris. I think there’s a very good chance Putin knows some things about Donald Trump that Mr. Trump does not want repeated publicly.”

She added that she doesn’t think Putin has anything on Trump related to the Steele Dossier, and “[J]ust having done the research we did for this piece and this investigative report, I think it has to do with money, and Trump’s early years dealing with the Russians back in the ’90s, his facilities here in the United States.”

