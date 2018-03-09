Muhammad Wilkerson’s Mom Calls into Radio Show to Slam Reporter for Saying Son Had ‘Issues with Alcohol’

The New York Jets cut defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson this week and reporter Manish Mehta suggested the former first rounder should stay away from New Orleans because of his “issues with alcohol.”

Wilkerson is getting some terrible advice. The last place he should be near given his issues with alcohol is Bourbon Street/French Quarter. Who is advising this guy? https://t.co/gy1pQTXBZ3 — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) March 8, 2018

Friday, Wilkerson’s mom, Ka’idah, called into CBS Sports Radio’s “Boomer and Gio” on WFAN 660 to defend her son and threaten legal action against Mehta for continuing to write false things about her son.

“He’s always written horrible things about my son. Muhammad does not pay Manish any attention, so therefore he always has something against him. Where’s his proof? Where’s your proof, Manish, that Muhammad is an alcoholic? Like, really, you always say all these things … I’m just livid. I’m just livid with him,” Ka’idah stated.

“He just always has something negative to say about Muhammad,” she added. “I know that the Jets organization, some of them don’t even want you to come in the building.”

