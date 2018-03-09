Scarborough: North Korea Meeting Announcement ‘A Deflection’ from Stormy Daniels – Trump Made Decision ‘Because of Stormy’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Joe Scarborough argued that President Trump made “a decision on North Korea because of Stormy Daniels. And people can deny that all they want, but if you’re doing that, you’re in the tank for Donald Trump.”

Fellow co-host Mika Brzezinski asked, “Is this a deflection?”

Scarborough responded, “Of course it’s a deflection.” He clarified that he meant a deflection from Stormy Daniels.

Scarborough added, “[J]ust let’s look back at this week. You had Donald Trump enraged by some events earlier, the leaving of — Hope Hicks’ announcement that she was leaving, a testimony that didn’t go so well, the House Intel Committee, several other things crashing at the same time. And the news reports were, out of the White House, that the president was angry, and so, he just struck out and decided to push tariffs, and he did it without talking to any of his economic advisers. He lost his most able economic adviser, Gary Cohn. And then fast-forward a couple of days, and the president is consumed in the story of a payoff to a porn star, which now we’re hearing, he was angry at his press secretary for mistakenly telling the truth. And suddenly, you have the foreign policy community shocked and caught off guard by the most significant announcement a commander-in-chief could make in 2018. So, tariffs, and North Korea, all to distract from a president that didn’t go through the proper channels, or use the proper interagency processes once.”

He later added, “Donald Trump, again, he just makes a decision on tariffs because of Hope Hicks, and he makes a decision on North Korea because of Stormy Daniels. And people can deny that all they want, but if you’re doing that, you’re in the tank for Donald Trump. Because it is painfully obvious that that’s exactly what’s going on. He wanted — you know what, he did not want the Washington Post to have the words ‘Stormy Daniels’ on the front page today.”

