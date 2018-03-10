Brat: Trump’s First Tariff Proposal an ‘Overreach’ – ‘Need to Fight Back’ Against China’s ‘Cheating’

. @DaveBratVA7th on tariffs: "China is cheating. We need to fight back at their unfair trading and practices @realDonaldTrumpis coming through on a promise that the American people understand." pic.twitter.com/oX7gA2TtZk

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s News HQ,” Representative Dave Brat (R-VA), a former economics professor, argued the US has to “fight back” against the fact that China is “cheating” on trade.

Brat said Trump’s first position was an “overreach” and was “too broad.” He then commented the narrower plan by saying, “China is cheating. We need to fight back at their unfair trading and practices and President Trump is coming through on a promise that the American people understand.”

Brat also discussed the need for the US to fix its education system, specifically business education, in order to boost productivity.

