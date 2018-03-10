Judge Jeanine: Trump Has ‘Outsmarted’ Kim Jong-un — Can Get Us a Peace Deal

. @JudgeJeanine : " @realDonaldTrump is more than the man [Kim Jong Un] thinks he is. He has already outsmarted him and that can get us a peace deal that will certainly last a long, long time." pic.twitter.com/OYMPUhvoKH

During her Saturday opening statement for Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Jeanine Pirro weighed in on North Korea leader Kim Jong-un’s “eagerness” to meet with President Donald Trump.

Pirro praised Trump for having “outsmarted” Kim Jong-un — something she said will result in a peace deal with North Korea that will “last a long, long time.”

“No other president could accomplish this,” Pirro declared. “Not Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, not Bill Clinton, not George W. Bush and certainly not Barack Obama — all incapable or unwilling to confront a predictable impending disaster that Trump warned of in 1999 long before he became president.”

“Donald Trump is more than the man [Kim Jong-un] thinks he is. He has already outsmarted him and that can get us a peace deal that will certainly last a long, long time,” she added.

