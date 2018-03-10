MSNBC’s Joy Reid: NRA Made Guns a ‘Cultural Issue’ — You Need to Arm Yourself Against ‘Scary Brown People’

During the Saturday broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” host Joy Reid suggested that the National Rifle Association (NRA) has made guns a “cultural issue,” adding that it has sent signals that its doctrine is to arm yourself to stay safe from the “scary brown people.”

“The NRA has sort of aligned itself with the so-called alt-right,” Reid stated. “They’ve made it a cultural issue and sent signals that it is the scary brown people you need to arm yourself against. It’s crazy messaging. That next generation, very multi-racial, very multi-cultural. They’re not interested in that message.”

