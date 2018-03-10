Trump: Chuck Todd a ‘Sleeping Son of a Bitch’

Saturday during his rally speech in Moon Township, PA, President Donald Trump took a shot at NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd.

Trump was making a point about North Korea being a threat in the late 1990s and about a point he had made on the show currently hosted by Todd.

“It’s 1999, I’m on ‘Meet the Press,’ a show now headed by ‘sleepy eyes Chuck Todd.’ He’s a sleeping son of a bitch, I’ll tell you,” Trump said. “They showed it this morning — 1999, and I’m talking about North Korea, you’ve got to take them out now.”

