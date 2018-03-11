Bill Richardson on Trump-North Korea Meeting: ‘I Think He’s Gambling for the Right Reason’

Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former Clinton administration ambassador to the United Nations and former Gov. Bill Richardson (D-NM) praised President Donald Trump for agreeing to meet with North Korea, saying he believes it is a “huge” but good gamble because of the current tension.

“I was flabbergasted, I was speechless,” Richardson told host John Catsimatidis. “I think it’s a huge gamble. And you know, John, I have real reservations about the president’s foreign policy. But on this one, I think he’s gambling for the right reason. Things with North Korea couldn’t be worse.”

“I’m going to give the president credit for very boldly accepting this invitation. In two months or sooner it’s going to happen. And I think that’s good,” he added.

