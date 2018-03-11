Christie: ‘There Could Be’ a Legal Issue with Stormy Daniels Payment

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said “there could be” a legal issue with the alleged $130,000 President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

When asked if there a legal issue with the payment Christie said, “There could be.”

He continued, “You’ve got to get to the bottom of the facts. You’ve got to get to the bottom of the facts. Was Michael Cohen reimbursed for this? If he was, from whom? Did he pay for himself? If he paid himself, what are the campaign implications? There’s all kinds of issues that will be looked at.”

He added, “I think there are legal issues to be examined. I’m sure they will be examined. We don’t know. We don’t know enough of the facts. The facts have kind of been movable on this.”

