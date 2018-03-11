Donna Brazile: Trump ‘Is Betting on Himself,’ He Is ‘Not Prepared’ for Negotiations with Kim Jong-un

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile said President Donald Trump was “not prepared” for negotiations with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Brazile said, “Once again, President Trump is betting on himself. He’s not prepared that’s the problem. There’s no one at the State Department to brief him. We have no ambassador to South Korea. The national security adviser who focuses on this issue has been on paternity leave. The president is betting on himself. Will he be prepared? Will the president understand what’s at stake? These are technical issues. The sanctions, the nuclear nonproliferation will he be prepared? We don’t know.”

She added, “The way in which he governs, it’s like he’s govern on the fly.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN