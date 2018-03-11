GOP Sen Johnson: Trump’s Tariffs ‘Counterproductive,’ Causing Economic Uncertainty

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) called President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum “counterproductive.”

Johnson said, “The talk of canceling NAFTA and now imposing these steel tariffs have interjected uncertainty in the economy where it wasn’t necessity. I’m really concerned that this is counterproductive as well as you could really result in retaliatory actions by our trade partners and it just injects uncertainty to an economy that was doing quite well. ”

