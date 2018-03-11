Johnson on Trump Meeting Kim Jong Un: ‘Let’s Not Be Charlie Brown to North Korea’s Lucy’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said he hoped President Donald Trump did not get “snookered” when he meets with North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un.

Johnson said, “I would say let’s ratchet up the sanctions against North Korea until they actually do in a verifiable fashion to denuclearize.”

When asked if Trump is being naive Johnson said, “Let’s hope not. You have that history. Let’s not be snookered again. Let’s not be Charlie Brown to North Korea’s Lucy. We’ve seen this movie before that’s why we’ve called on President Trump to make sure we maintain the maximum pressure campaign.”

