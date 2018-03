"We don't use fake news on this show" - @kasie pic.twitter.com/E8TiOBalqb

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt interrupted former White House Communications Chief Anthony Scaramucci Sunday after he used the term “fake news” on “Kasie DC.”

“We don’t use the term fake news on this show,” Hunt told Scaramucci.

Scaramucci responded, “However you want to say it, inaccurate news. Let’s say inaccurate news.”

