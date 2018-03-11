Larry Kudlow Predicts Trump Will Exempt Most U.S. Allies on Tariffs – Including All of Europe

During his Sunday interview with New York AM 970 radio’s John Catsimatidis on “The Cats Roundtable,” economist Larry Kudlow guaranteed President Donald Trump would exempt most United States allies, Europe included, from paying tariffs.

“[B]y the end of the week, John, the tariffs [were] basically gone – with the exception of maybe China and a few countries,” Kudlow stated. “Canada is exempt. Mexico is exempt. Australia is exempt. I guarantee you, all of Europe is going to wind up being exempt. And I bet you our allies in Asia will wind up being exempt. China may be the only one.”

He added, “We should force tariffs on [China]. The threat of protectionism and the threat of downstream economic losses … has basically gone away. The steel company stocks, which rallied in the beginning, wound up falling the last couple of days as the exclusion argument took place.”

Kudlow praised Trump’s way of negotiating, saying he was “really worried” at first.

“It’s a Trumpian way of negotiating,” he said. “You knock them in the teeth and get their attention. And then you kind of work out a deal and I think that’s what he’s done. My hats off to him. He had me really worried. Now I’m not.”

