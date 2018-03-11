Maxine Waters Calls Trump ‘Con Man Don’ in Response to ‘Low IQ’ Comment

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) responded to President Donald Trump calling her a “low IQ individual” at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Waters said, “Well, this is typical of him. He has expertise at name calling. I understand in addition to continuing his name calling of me referring to my IQ and calling me low IQ, that he continued to attack Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, made some reference to Oprah Winfrey, on and on and on, and it seems he’s identifying and picking up more and more women that he’s attacking. Again, I expected this, though. This is not only typical of him. This is what this con man does. He diverts attention from himself by attacking others.”

She continued, “I’m not going to run from it. I’m not intimidated by him, and so he can keep calling names. I’ve got plenty for him. As a matter of fact, everybody knows he’s a con man. He’s been a con man all of his life, long before he ever ran for office, and so this con man, Con Man Don, is going to keep it up and again he’s coming for me, I’m coming for him.”

She added, “I’ve been concerned about this presidency. It’s quite unfortunate, and I think you’re absolutely right, people around the world are wondering what happened in America. We have been held, for the most part, in high esteem, even when there were world leaders or others that did not agree with us, they respected the United States of America, they respected the presidency. He certainly is not to be respected. Again, they’re wondering what happened to us, and it’s unfortunate that he’s got those kinds of followers. He’s about division, and he’s about dog whistling, he’s about dividing the various ethnic groups in this country. He is so unfortunate for us.”

