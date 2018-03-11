NBC’s Chuck Todd Battles Mnuchin Over Trump’s Rally — ‘You Are Putting Words in My Mouth’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” host Chuck Todd had a heated exchange with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin over President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

At the rally Trump called Todd “a sleepy son of a bitch.”

When asked about Trump’s behavior, Mnuchin said, “You know, I’ve been with the president in ad campaigns. He likes to put names on people. He did that through the entire presidential election including all the Republicans that he beat. So these are campaign rally issues.”

Todd asked, “So you are saying that’s acceptable behavior for the rest of the administration or is this unique to him?”

Mnuchin replied, “As you know, first of all, this president has created lots of news. OK? And there have been lots of misreporting on the president. What you should focus on is, we have had a great week of results. So this is a historic situation of the president meeting with North Korea with no preconditions on the United States side whatsoever as well as steel tariffs. This was a big week for our trade and economic policies. We have been focused on for the last year creating solid economic growth.”

Todd asked, “Should we stop covering the campaign rallies? Do you think it’s a mistake to cover them, it doesn’t matter what he says? If we’re to dismiss everything he says at a campaign rally as I think you are trying to imply, then are you saying we shouldn’t cover these things?”

Mnuchin shot back,”No, you are putting words in my mouth. I wasn’t saying you should dismiss that whatsoever. You should obviously carry them because these are important moments for the president. This is news. What I’m trying to say is, I’m focused on the policies.”

Todd asked, “Many people, including myself, raise their kids to respect the office of the presidency and the president of the United States. when he uses vulgarity to talk about individuals, what are they supposed to tell their kids?”

Mnuchin said, “Again, I will be with my kids this morning, and I will focus on what the president is doing to protect the United States, its citizens –”

Todd interrupted, “So he’s not a moral — don’t worry about his values, don’t worry about him as a role model-”

Mnuchin said,”I don’t know why you are putting these words in what I am trying to say. I am very comfortable with what we are doing. Okay? I think you are trying to take this out of perspective and implying something I’m not saying.”

