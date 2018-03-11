Sen Flake: Trump’s Behavior Causing Journalists to Be Jailed Overseas, Doing ‘Real Damage Long Term’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said President Donald Trump’s behavior at a Pennsylvania rally Saturday is causing “real damage long term to the political culture.”

Flake said, “I don’t flow where know where to start. He has done this before, referred to the press as the enemy of the people. He stood next to Duterte as Duterte referred to the press as spies and laughed. And it has an effect, words matter. We have a record number of journalists being jailed overseas, some on false news charges, echoing the phrases he uses. I don’t think it’s a responsible thing to do. I really don’t.”

He added, “I think that the risk is that this becomes normalized. We take as normal what is abnormal. We should never normalize this kind of behavior, particularly from the president of the United States. So I think it does real damage long term to the political culture. It really does.”

