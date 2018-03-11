SNL Reimagines Trump Admin as ‘This Is Us’ with ‘Hella Crying’

This week’s “Saturday Night Live” ran a fake commercial for a political drama called “This is U.S.” — an alternative to NBC’s “This Is Us” but “without the parts that feel good.”

The commercial featured a crying Ben Carson, Jared Kushner and Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“Entertainment Weekly’ says you’ll be laughing through tears except without the laughing, so I guess just regular crying,” the voiceover said of “This Is “U.S.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent