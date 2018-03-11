SNL’s Robert Mueller Can’t Commit to a Trump Collusion Indictment in ‘Bachelor’ Spoof

This week’s “Saturday Night Live” opened as a spoof of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” featuring Kate McKinnon as FBI special counsel Robert Mueller.

McKinnon’s Mueller confronted the contestant, played by Cecily Strong, to tell her he could not commit to finding President Donald Trump guilty of colluding with the Russians in the 2016 presidential election.

“The reality is that I don’t think I can give you everything that you want right now,” McKinnon said.

“You don’t have Trump on collusion?” Strong’s character asked.

“Mueller” responded, “I think I need to explore the possibility that I might have a stronger case with some other stuff.”

Collusion is literally the only thing I’ve been looking forward to for the past year,” Strong replied.

She added, “I was ready, Bob. I was ready to do the damn thing.”

The special counsel finally concluded that Trump may be in office for a while, much to the chagrin of the contestant.

