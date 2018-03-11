Warren: ‘I’m Not Running for President in 2020′

by Pam Key

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said she is not running for president in 2020.

Warren said, “I am not running for president in 2020.”

On NBC’s  “Meet the Press,” repeated her intentions saying,  “So look: I am not running for President of the United States. I am running for the United States Senate in 2018 Massachusetts, whoo-hoo.”

