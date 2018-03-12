ESPN’s Jemele Hill on Her Outspokenness on Twitter: ‘It’s Just Hard for Me to Let Ignorance Slide by’

ESPN’s Jemele Hill is known for being outspoken — online and on camera.

Hill has called President Donald Trump a “white supremacist,” advised fans to boycott NFL sponsors over Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones being against the National Anthem protest and said that the president uses “racial pornography” to stoke his base.

ESPN asked Hill and other employees to tone down the politics, but Hill continued to the point where she was suspended.

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” the former “SportsCenter” host explained why she continues to speak her mind, saying she has seen a lot of racism and sexism and her outspokenness is her “drawing the line.”

“I guess I don’t necessarily see it as a risk because it’s always been a part of who I am,” Hill told host Joy Reid. “It’s just hard for me to let ignorance slide by. And obviously being in the position that I’ve been in the last seven or eight months, I’ve had to encounter a lot of ignorance, a lot of racism, a lot of sexism, so I think it’s important to make people understand, that while yes you have to have tough skin in this business, Joy, as you know, it’s also not allowable. So, this is me drawing the line.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent