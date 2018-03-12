GOP Intel Rep Conaway: Russia Tried to Interfere – ‘No Evidence of Collusion Between Either Campaign’ and Russia

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Representative Mike Conaway (R-TX), who is running the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation, discussed the draft report issued by Republicans on the committee and stated, “Yes, the Russians tried to interfere with our election process. … We could find no evidence of collusion between either campaign and the Russians.”

Conaway said, “Well, the headlines are that we’ve reached that point where we’ve interviewed all the folks we need to. We’ve looked at some 300,000 documents, 73 interviews that we’ve done across the course of this thing, trying to answer the four questions that were originally set out for the committee to answer. Yes, the Russians tried to interfere with our election process. Yes, they had cyberattacks, active measures going on. We could find no evidence of collusion between either campaign and the Russians. And we also have some recommendations — will have recommendations that speak to what we do with elections going forward, how important it is for Americans to be on guard on a process that’s sacred to our democracy — our representative republic, quite frankly, and that is the electing of leadership across this country.”

Conaway later stated, “[E]very Congressional investigation has always got a caveat, that ten years from now, some private diary might be found that leads to a different conclusion. … But, with respect to answering these four questions, we believe we’ve got the information necessary to answer those for the American people.”

He also refused to state whether he thinks the Mueller investigation will come to a different conclusion than the Intelligence Committee, saying that the two investigations are separate.

