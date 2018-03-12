Kurtz: Trump’s Attack on Todd ‘A Mistake’ – ‘Undignified,’ ‘Not a Good Look’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Fox News host Howard Kurtz responded to President Trump’s statements about “Meet the Press” anchor Chuck Todd over the weekend by saying it “was a mistake. It’s undignified,” and “just to be cursing him, I think, is not a good look for the president.”

Kurtz said, “I say that that was a mistake. It’s undignified, and to be punching down, by name, at a Sunday show host, with that kind of vulgarity that you had to bleep. I actually played it on my air. I didn’t bleep it. I think — you know, the president of the United States has every right to hit back against Chuck Todd or anyone else if he thinks that he has said something or reported something that is unfair or untrue. But just to kind of call names, You know, Tom Brokaw got on the Twitter and said, ‘[Really] classy. Explain that to your children.’ And the irony here, as I report in ‘Media Madness,’ President Trump actually has a relationship with Chuck Todd. He’s had him over to the White House for off the record sessions, which usually begin with the president yelling at Chuck, Chuck yelling back, and then they settle down to have a civil conversation. But just to be cursing him, I think, is not a good look for the president.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett