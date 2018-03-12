MSNBC Panelist Jason Johnson: Trump ‘Is Half a Rally Away From Just Using the N-Word’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” TheRoot.com politics editor Jason Johnson said President Donald Trump was “half a rally away from just using the ‘N-word,'” when reacting to Trump calling Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) a “low IQ individual” at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Johnson said, “He is half a rally away from just using the ‘N-word.’ It’s that basic. He is half a rally away from just calling somebody the ‘N-word’ and then everyone is going to pretend that they’re shocked. Everybody on ‘The Apprentice’ is going to say he used it all the time. That’s what he does.”

He added, “He has a hostility and anger towards women of color.”

