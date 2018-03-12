Pence: ‘We Will Not Relent’ in ‘Maximum Pressure Campaign’ Against North Korea

. @VP : “What North Korea should know, what the world should know, is that we will not relent in our maximum pressure campaign.” #Hannity pic.twitter.com/woK01wyILw

During an interview broadcast on Monday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Vice President Mike Pence stated that the US “will not relent in our maximum pressure campaign,” against North Korea and the US will continue pressure on North Korea until it abandons its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Pence said, “What North Korea should know, what the world should know is that we will not relent in our maximum pressure campaign, sanctions will remain on. We’ll continue to bring all of that pressure to bear on North Korea until they abandon their nuclear and ballistic missile programs once and for all.”

