Scarborough: Trump’s PA Speech ‘Like A Mussolini Rally’ — ‘Nothing American’ About It

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough said President Donald Trump‘s speech in Moon Township, PA Saturday was like a rally by the WWII-era Italian dictator Mussolini.

Scarborough said, “The president likes funny names. He actually talked about the fake media. He gets people booing. The booing is getting stronger by the day whenever he goes out there and whips up like it’s a Mussolini rally. Yes, that’s what I said. There is certainly nothing American about what Donald Trump did in Pennsylvania when he tries to turn an entire audience, whether it’s against Katy Tur or whether it’s against Chuck Todd and this weekend he went after Maggie Haberman.”

He added, “When you’re in rallies like that and you whip your supporters into a frenzy, there are real-life consequences to that. Threats follow, often death threats. Unfortunately, that is exactly what he wants.”

Network contributor Mike Barnicle agreed and said, “He said there’s lots of evil in Washington, D.C. Lots of bad people. And the president of the United States has injected, successfully, a slow poison into the culture of this country.”

