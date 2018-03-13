CNN’s Tapper: The Man Famous for Saying ‘You’re Fired’ Doesn’t Seem Able to ‘Say That Directly to People’s Faces’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper reacted to the news President Donald Trump removed Rex Tillerson as secretary of state and criticized Trump for not firing him to his face as he had on the NBC’s long-running reality TV show, “The Apprentice.”

Tapper said, “It wasn’t quite the Red Wedding but three top Trump officials have been axed in just the past 24 hours or so. Most notably, the Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and more significant administration departures are expected according to a White House official. Stunningly Tillerson learned of his professional demise via Twitter along with the fact that CIA Director Mike Pompeo would be nominated to serve as his replacement. President Trump told reporters that Tillerson will be much happier now, acknowledging that they never quite saw eye to eye, especially one might imagine, on that whole moron thing.”

