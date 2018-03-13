Joy Behar Apologizes for Mocking the Christian Faith

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Vice President Mike Pence called on ABC’s “The View” co-host Joy Behar to apologize for “slander” against Christians.

Tuesday at the opening of “The View” Behar apologized for her comments mocking the idea that the vice president heard the voice of Jesus during the Feb. 13 episode.

After running the clip of Pence’s request, Behar said, “Yeah. So I think Vice President Pence is right. I was raised to respect everyone’s religious faith. I fell short of that. I sincerely apologize for what I said.”

