Tom Brady: National Anthem Protests ‘Brought Up a Lot of Healthy Discussion in the Locker Room’

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shed some light on the effect the National Anthem protests have had in his locker room.

Brady said Monday on CBS’s “The Late Show” that the protests “brought up a lot of healthy discussion in the locker room” and allowed him to hear stories from teammates with different backgrounds and cultures.

“On our team, there wasn’t too much [protesting], but I thought it brought up a lot of healthy discussion in the locker room,” Brady told host Stephen Colbert. “I think the great thing about sports is that it brings a lot of guys together — a lot of guys from all over the country, from all different backgrounds and cultures. I have such a healthy respect for the guys that I play with. It’s great to hear their stories, too.”

