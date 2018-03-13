Watch: Hillary Takes Two Tumbles in India

While in India Monday for the India Today Conclave, Hillary Clinton tripped two times while going down a flight of stairs, requiring the help of two men to complete the trek.

Per Daily Wire, Clinton was visiting Jahaz Mahal in Dhar’s Mandu when she attempted to take the stairs.

The 2016 Democratic nominee has struggled with stairs and walking in the past. In 2016, she collapsed while leaving a 9/11 memorial ceremony and had to be carried into a van — she was later diagnosed with pneumonia.

