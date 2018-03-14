DNC Chair Perez: The RNC Is ‘Morally Bankrupt’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said the Republican National Committee was “morally bankrupt.”

Perez said, “The RNC has richer donors. We raise money from the grassroots. In 2005 the RNC outraised the DNC two to one, the same thing happened last year. In 2006, we won the House. We’ve been winning elections over the course of 2017. This is not an aberration. This is a trend.”

He added, “And I think we’re winning because frankly, while the Republican National Committee out raises us, they’re morally bankrupt. They’re investing in the likes of Roy Moore in Alabama. They had to put millions of dollars into this race yesterday, Joe Arpaio in Arizona. When you field candidates were so weak, and now they are going to spend a lot of money on the Trump legal defense fund. Meanwhile, we are spending money on organizing.”

