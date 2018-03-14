Laura Ingraham: Student Walkout ‘Nothing But a Left-Wing Anti-Trump Diatribe,’ ‘Could Have Been Written’ by MoveOn.org

Wednesday on her Fox News Channel program, host Laura Ingraham labeled the school walkouts around the country earlier in the day as a “left-wing anti-Trump diatribe.”

“The Ingraham Angle” host played a clip of attacks on President Donald Trump from the protesters and noted the partisan tone.

“Oh my goodness, so much for honoring the victims,” she said. “This was nothing but a left-wing anti-Trump diatribe. You peel it all back, and it could have been written by anyone at MoveOn.org.”

Ingraham referred viewers to callers of her radio show that offered alternatives to the student walkout.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor