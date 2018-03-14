Mark Levin: Adam Schiff a ‘Shill for the Russia Gov’t’ — Calls on Him to Take Lie Detector Test for House Intel Leaks

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” syndicated radio talker and CRTV host Mark Levin slammed ranking House Intelligence Committee Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for the criticism he leveled against his Republican-controlled committee’s handling of an investigation into alleged collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

According to Levin, given Schiff’s focus on President Donald Trump and his associates and not those of Hillary Clinton that had reported dealings with Russia showed he was the “shill for Russia.”

“Mr. Schiff is a shill for the Russian government,” he said. “And I’m going to tell you why it is Schiff who is a propagandist for the Russian government despite his spending unreleased left-wing TV shows. He put out a list of 30 more interviews he wants to do, even though the Republicans on the committee so there’s no collusion. And he mentions Reince Priebus, Stephen Miller, K. T. McFarland, Sean Spicer, Kellyanne Conway, a bunch of consultants, people with the Trump organization. Some of Trump’s lawyers, somebody that runs a group, Christian right activists. Of course, he wants Donald Trump, Jr. to kick around. He wants Jared Kushner to kick around, family members — on and on and on.”

Levin went on to note Schiff wasn’t looking to subpoena Hillary Clinton, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Susan Rice, the FISA Court judges and others, which made Schiff’s motives questionable and therefore made him to be the one schilling for Russia.

Levin also called on Schiff to take a lie detector test over leaks to the media coming from the House Intelligence Committee to determine if Schiff is responsible.

“I have a challenge for you, Mr. Schiff — why don’t you take a lie detector test?” Levin said. “Why don’t you take a lie detector test so the American people can be sure that you, all over TV, ubiquitous, you might as well be on airport radar and sonograms. You’re everywhere, sir. You tell us you don’t leak, okay. Take a lie detector test because I believe you do. Comey leaked. Deputy FBI director McCabe — leaker. James Clapper, according to a new book, national intelligence director, leaker.”

