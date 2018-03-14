Nicolle Wallace on Possible McCabe Ouster: ‘Is the President This Much of a Bleep-Hole?’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” anchor Nicolle Wallace reacted to reports that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe could be fired before he retires, which would put his pension in jeopardy, and that President Trump is pressuring AG Jeff Sessions into firing McCabe by asking, “Is the president this much of a bleep-hole?”

AP White House Reporter and NBC Political Contributor Jonathan Lemire stated that the president “has put immense pressure on Jeff Sessions, throughout, on this issue. He wants McCabe fired. … [T]he president himself has said to Sessions, he holds Sessions so responsible for this Russia probe, for recusing himself in the first place, that this is perhaps a way he’s dangling, whether he’s explicitly said it or not, to get back into his good graces by following through here and firing McCabe.”

Wallace then asked, “I don’t know how to ask this without swearing, so I’m gonna ask you as best I can, and I will bleep. … Is the president this much of a bleep-hole?”

Weekly Standard Contributing Editor and MSNBC Contributor Charlie Sykes answered, “Well, I think that’s been established. I don’t actually think that that’s breaking news.” Sykes pointed out that the recommendation to fire McCabe was made by career people at the DOJ.

Wallace responded by saying that she isn’t critical of the recommendation, but questions the timing.

(h/t Mediaite)

