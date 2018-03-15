Brzezinski: The NRA ‘Should Be Sued’ and ‘Forced’ to Take Down ‘Inflammatory’ and ‘Threatening’ Ads

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski argued that the NRA should be sued and forced to removed their “inflammatory” and “threatening” ads.

During a segment on the student walkouts yesterday, Brzezinski reported on a tweet sent out by the NRA showing a rifle with the words, “I’ll control my own guns, thank you.” A picture of the tweet was displayed.

At the end of the segment, the tweet was shown again, and Brzezinski said, “The NRA, with their inflammatory ads, and threatening ads, should be sued and forced to take them down.”

(h/t NewsBusters)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett