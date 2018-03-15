CNN’s Cuomo: ‘The President Is Very Comfortable with Truth Abuse’

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” host Chris Cuomo said President Donald Trump was “very comfortable” with what he deemed to be “truth abuse.” Cuomo was referring to reports that Trump said he made up trade claim during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a fundraiser.

Cuomo said, “It is a helpful example how the president is very comfortable with truth abuse. At the end of the day, with all this left-right, the truth is a side as well.”

He added, “But here’s the problem, those who are loyal to Trump will not care about what he just said that he does. They will say, well, this is deal making. He is savvy. They all do it. I just don’t understand what the threshold is for people in terms of wanting to see Trump’s behavior as anything other than acceptable, within the base.”

(h/t Grabien)

