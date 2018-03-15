Dem Rep Heck on McMaster Reports: ‘I Literally Pray’ Mattis Stays as ‘Kind of a Bastion of Stability’

On Thursday’s “CNN Tonight,” Representative Denny Heck (D-WA) reacted to reports that President Trump is ready to fire National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster by stating, “I literally pray that General Mattis, Secretary of Defense Mattis hangs on as, frankly, kind of a bastion of stability in this sea of chaos.”

Heck said, “Revolving door, musical chairs, over at a White House that’s gripped by chaos. It’s troublesome, especially on the national security front. Mind you, that when he replaces General McMaster, assuming that that trigger is pulled, the new one will be the third one within a 14 or 15-month period of time. So, I’m from Washington State, Don, and I literally pray that General Mattis, Secretary of Defense Mattis hangs on as, frankly, kind of a bastion of stability in this sea of chaos.”

