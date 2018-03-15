MSNBC’s Ruhle Questions Larry Kudlow’s Trust of ‘God’s Will’ as Presidential Economic Adviser

Thursday during the 11 a.m. ET hour on MSNBC, co-host Stephanie Ruhle took a veiled shot at recently appointed Trump National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow for his faith in “God’s will.”

Ruhle referenced a tweet by CNBC’s Eamon Javers raising Kudlow’s reference as an issue.

Did anyone else key on this comment from Larry Kudlow yesterday as he heads into the tumultuous Trump administration? “However this thing works out, it will be God’s will.” — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) March 15, 2018

“Eamon Javers pointed it out on Twitter just a few moments ago,” she said. “If you noticed when Larry Kudlow spoke on CNBC yesterday, he ended by saying, ‘However things work out, it will be God’s will.’ That’s an interesting way to talk about being the national economic adviser to the president. ‘God’s will?'”

Later in that hour’s broadcast, Ruhle said Kudlow would face a challenge representing “real data” in his role. She then reiterated

“This will be the challenge for Larry Kudlow because the position he’s in now, he has to stand there and represent real data,” she said, with Velshi adding the fear being Kudlow may stand there and “represent the president in the face of real data.”

“Well, as Larry Kudlow says, ‘It’s God will,'” Ruhle added.

