Sen Graham: FBI, DOJ Were ‘Corrupt’ in Clinton Email Probe, ‘Abused’ FISA Process

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) discussed the need for a second special counsel to investigate the Department of Justice and FBI actions in both the Hillary Clinton email investigation and the Russia probe.

Graham said, “The chairman and I have looked close at the FBI investigation of the Clinton email scandal, and I have come away believing it was shoddily done, there were conflicts of interest and political bias that may have resulted in giving Clinton a pass.”

Grassley said a special counsel is needed because “They cannot be counted on to investigate themselves. It’s kind of common sense. You don’t have the fox guarding the chicken house.”

Graham added, “Here’s what I do know, the FBI and the Department of Justice were corrupt, in my view, when it came to handling the email investigation of Clinton, and the entire FISA warrant application process was abused. One last thing, not one Democrat seems to care about this.”

