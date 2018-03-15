Turley: ‘Real Strange Thing’ McCabe ‘Worried More About Pensions Than Prison’

. @JonathanTurley : “The real strange thing about all this is that [Andrew] McCabe, so far, has been worried more about pensions than prison.” #TheStory https://t.co/yAsgVUyvuh pic.twitter.com/okMKTxcVQE

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley told host Martha MacCallum it was a “real strange thing” for embattled FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to be worried about his pension given the potential penalties that could be facing him given the reported conclusion of an inspector general’s report.

“The real strange thing about all this is that McCabe, so far, has been worried more about pensions than prison,” Turley said. “That’s not the choice that was given to Michael Flynn. Michael Flynn, you’ll recall, was charged with false statements even though Comey’s investigators reportedly believed that Flynn didn’t intend to mislead them. That’s apparently not the conclusion of the inspector general with regard to McCabe.”

