Watch: Tennessee Students Tear Down Flag, Fight in Walk-Out

Students across America protested gun violence in schools Wednesday in response to February’s deadly Parkland, FL, shooting.

While most protests were peaceful, video captured in Tennessee shows a wild scene at Antioch High School.

WSMV reports that Antioch High School’s protest turned violent when students tore down the American flag and brawled, while WKRN adds that students threw water bottles into the crowd and jumped on a police car before eventually being stopped by teachers.

Metro Nashville Public Schools released the following statement regarding Wednesday’s events:

At MNPS, we respect the right of our students to advocate for causes that are important to them. Unfortunately, some students on our Antioch campus today chose to protest in ways that significantly disrupted school operations and threatened the safety and order for other students and staff within our school. Swift action was taken by school security and MNPD to address the situation. No students or staff members were injured during the walkout. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Inappropriate behaviors that threaten school safety will be handled immediately and firmly in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct and MNPD. We understand that our students may be feeling lots of emotions, including anxiety, fear and even anger about today’s events. We encourage parents to talk to your child(ren) about how they may be feeling, and the importance of expressing themselves in appropriate ways while at school. MNPS also has counselors available and ready to talk to students at any time. We look forward to welcoming students back tomorrow for a great day of teaching and learning.

