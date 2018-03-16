Broncos LB Brandon Marshall: Every NFL Player Wants Colin Kaepernick in the League

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick did not play in 2017, but he sparked conversation about a return to the NFL by holding a private workout this week.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall said Kaepernick has the support of every NFL player to still be in the league.

“Everybody supports [Kaepernick],” said Marshall, a college teammate of Kaepernick at Nevada. “Nobody ever didn’t support him, to be honest with you — or nobody that I knew. Everybody still supports him, everybody wants him in the league, man.”

